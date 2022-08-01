Farm Fest

A packed stage for the Congressional Candidate forum on agriculture and rural issues at Farm Fest in rural Morgan on Tuesday. Candidates from four different congressional districts answered questions during the forum. (Jackson Forderer/MPR News)

FarmFest served as its usual magnet Tuesday for political candidates casting themselves as friends of agriculture, with office seekers of both parties saying they know what ails farmers and what it might take to fix it.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments