Northern California Fatal Shooting

Law enforcement, including the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, investigate a shooting off state Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP)

 Nhat V. Meyer

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments