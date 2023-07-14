pollinator garden design blog feature - 1

(Northern Gardener graphic)

I have a patch at the back of my yard where the ground dips to a low spot just beneath a silver maple tree. For years, I considered this spot a conundrum: it’s drenched in afternoon shade, it hoards rain water when storms move through our area, but somehow transforms into cracked earth during stretches of dry weather. Determined to make something of this nook, I spent several summers trying to cultivate an award-winning garden by adding popular perennials, such as delphinium and daffodils. Nothing thrived.


pollin2.jpeg

(Northern Gardener graphic)
  

Betsy Maloney Leaf is an educator, writer, artist and gardener based in the Twin Cities. She’s the creator behind Roots & Vines on Instagram and Substack, where she shares short-form observational writing about gardening and original photography. Her gardening interests include growing flowers and a small kitchen garden, and she’s always trying to find ways to incorporate fresh herbs into floral bouquets.

