Growing Microgreens Indoor

From germination to a full tray took just five days for this batch of microgreens. (Photo courtesy of Northern Gardener)

No matter the season, you can have something that you’ve grown on your plate – microgreens! Growing microgreens is easy, quick and satisfying for the off-season gardener. The greens add a nutritious touch of freshness to salads and sandwiches and growing microgreens is a fun project with children.


Mary Lahr Schier is a freelance garden writer and speaker and recently retired as editor of Northern Gardener® magazine. Follow Mary on Instagram at @mynortherngarden_mary. Northern Gardener is a feature of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society)

