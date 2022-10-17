1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE- Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula poses with quarterbacks Earl Morrall, left, and Bob Griese on Jan. 3, 1973, in Miami. The team would go on to to win the Super Bowl over the Washington Redskins later that month. It's quite likely no other Miami team will ever live up to that perfect '72 Dolphins team. That team has almost taken a larger-than-life meaning in the hearts and minds of sports fans. What that team did 50 years ago was difficult enough, but in today's NFL it's a nearly unattainable feat. (AP Photo/Mark Foley, File)

Fifty years ago, members of the 1972 Dolphins team lifted fiery coach Don Shula onto their shoulders for a victory lap out of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, celebrating not just a Super Bowl victory over Washington, but an emphatic exclamation point on the NFL's only perfect season.

1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE- Former Miami Dolphin's quarterback Bob Griese, left, holds a signed jersey with President Barack Obama and Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, forty-one years after their perfect football season as President Barack Obama honors the Super Bowl VII Champion Miami Dolphins in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013. The 1972 Miami Dolphins remain the only undefeated team in NFL history. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE- Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula waves the Vince Lombardi trophy, Jan. 15, 1973, as the team arrives in Miami after winning the Super Bowl. Shula's son David looks on at right. The Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII to become the first and still, the only team to have an undefeated season. (AP Photo/File)
1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE - Former Miami Dolphins 1972 players Bob Griese (12) and Earl Morrall (15) enjoy a half time celebration honoring the 1972 undefeated team at an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in Miami. Even though they weren't chasing perfection at the time, they ended up accomplishing something that no team since has repeated. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula, center, is carried off the field after his team won the NFL football Super Bowl game over the Washington Redskins in Los Angeles, Jan. 14, 1973. It's quite likely no other Miami team will ever live up to that perfect '72 Dolphins team. That team has almost taken a larger-than-life meaning in the hearts and minds of sports fans. What that team did 50 years ago was difficult enough, but in today's NFL it's a nearly unattainable feat. (AP Photo/File)
1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE- Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula greets New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath (12) at the end of their game at the Orange Bowl on Nov. 19, 1972, in Miami. Fifty years ago, the Miami Dolphins defeated the then-Washington Redskins in the Super Bowl to complete their perfect 17-0 season. Even though they weren't chasing perfection at the time, they ended up accomplishing something that no team since has repeated. (AP Photo, File)
1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE - Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, left, and player Nick Buoniconti, right, celebrate during a halftime ceremony honoring the 1972 perfect season of the Dolphins during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Dolphin Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007, in Miami. Even though they weren't chasing perfection at the time, they ended up accomplishing something that no team since has repeated. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
1972 Dolphins Chasing Perfection

FILE- Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula smiles during an interview at his home in Indian Creek, Fla., Nov. 8, 2007. Shula was an NFL coach for 33 years and won a record 347 games. That includes 17 victories in 1972, when Shula's Miami Dolphins achieved the league's lone perfect season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments