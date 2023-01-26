MEMPHIS, Tenn.. — Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office online records show that Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith were in custody. All five are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.
The five Black officers found to be “directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols," who also was Black, were fired last week.
The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane" and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public.
One of the family's attorneys, Ben Crump, said the video showed showed Nichols — a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father — was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home. He was returning home from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
Relatives have accused the police of causing Nichols to have a heart attack and kidney failure. Authorities have only said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said investigators want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video the public.
Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said she expects the community to react when it is released.
“I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, to demand actions and results, but we need to ensure our community is safe in this process," she said. "None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens."