49ers Vikings Football

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance takes part in joint drills at the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

This absence for Kirk Cousins was far more convenient for him and the Minnesota Vikings.

49ers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins takes part in joint drills with the San Francisco 49ers at the Vikings NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
49ers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, left, talks with quarterback Kirk Cousins before joint drills with the San Francisco 49ers at the Vikings NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
49ers Vikings Football

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, and general manager John Lynch watch their team take part in joint drills with the Minnesota Vikings at the Vikings NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
49ers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, left, talks with former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan as the San Francisco 49ers, coached by Shanahan's son Kyle Shanahan, take part in joint drills at the Vikings NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments