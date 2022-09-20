Russia Ukraine War

Tetyana, 68, collects a wood to heat for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Monday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

 Evgeniy Maloletka

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

