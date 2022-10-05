APTOPIX Thailand Childcare Center Shooting

In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack at a day care center Thursday in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, north eastern Thailand. (Mungkorn Sriboonreung Rescue Group via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

