Michigan State Shooting

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday. (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP)

 Jakkar Aimery

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself miles away after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark.


