The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is pleased to recognize 43 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2023.
To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and MFBF President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Blue Earth
Lake Crystal – Willow Grove Farm Davis Family, 1873
Brown
New Ulm – Drexler Century Farm, 1869
New Ulm – Pfaender Family Farm, 1856
New Ulm – Larry L & Marlys Zeig, 1869
Sleepy Eye – Carol Schumacher, 1869
Carver
Chaska – Kelzer Grimm Historical Farm, 1872
Chippewa
Milan – Riverview Farm, LLLP, 1869
Montevideo – Halvorson Family Farm, 1871
Chisago
Center City – Medin Farms, 1873
Lindstrom – David C & Virginia K Johnson, 1873
Dakota
Cannon Falls – Elmegca Farm, 1873
Dodge
Mantorville – Rich & Sue Olive, 1873
Faribault
Blue Earth – Reko Farm, 1864
Kiester – Donald Tufte, 1870
Fillmore
Peterson – Benson Family Farm, 1873
Peterson – Steven and Jody Highum, 1873
Freeborn
Oakland – Miller Farms, 1862
Goodhue
Goodhue – Forsell Farm, 1873
Goodhue – McNamara Farm, 1861
Kenyon – Wille Legacy Farm, 1866
Jackson
Windom – Garfield Paulson Farm, 1871
Kandiyohi
Willmar – Stan Carlson, 1873
Le Sueur
New Prague – Minar Century Farm, 1872
Waterville – Jeff Stangler Farm, 1871
Martin
Dunnell – Wilson Family Farm, 1870
Welcome – Rooney Run, 1866
McLeod
Hutchinson – Old Homestead Farms, 1870
Murray
Slayton – Engebretson Farms, 1873
Nicollet
Nicollet – David & Vicki Hermanson, 1873
St. Peter – Gary and Deborah Gintner, 1859
Nobles
Worthington – Dean & Carol Christopherson, 1871
Pope
Cyrus – Ervin J. Hagen Trust, 1872
Renville
Renville – Kurt and Amy Kramin, 1862
Rice
Northfield – Sommers Farm, 1872
Rock
Hills – Eugene Sandager, 1873
Luverne – Jason and Angela Chesley, 1873
Stearns
Richmond – Kron-Chirhart Family Farm, 1860
St. Cloud – Leroy & Lloyd Gohman/Gohman Farm, 1856
Todd
Browerville – Oak Crest Farm, 1873
Wabasha
Kellogg – Mahoney-Irish Farm, 1869
Waseca
New Richland – Proud Descendants of Daniel J. Linnihan, 1866
Wright
Buffalo – Proud Descendants of John C. Aldrich, 1866