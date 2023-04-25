The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 89 Minnesota farms as 2023 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
2023 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:
Kelliher, Helblad Farm - 1904
Northome, Smischney Farms - 1915
Beardsley, Erickson Farms - 1914
Ortonville, Wellendorf - 1918
Good Thunder, Hollerich Farm - 1919
Vernon Center, Nobles Farm - 1888
Sleepy Eye, Schwartz Farm - 1900
Sawyer, Olesiak Farm - 1915
Chaska, Kelzer Grimm Historical Farm - 1872
Milan, TJ Thompson - 1898
Taylors Falls, Bostrom Farm - 1911
Barnesville, Bruce Nelson – Martinus Flaten - 1897
Moorhead, Paul & Sherri Fossum - 1899
Clearbrook, Hansen Family Farm - 1917
Deerwood, Bordwell Farm - 1911
Kasson, Aarsvold Acres - 1923
Mantorville, LMC Farms - 1896
Blue Earth, Olsen Farms - 1920
Kiester, Meyer-Tufte Farm - 1870
Albert Lea, Yost Farm - 1923
Alden, Orville and Carol Ohm - 1913
Oakland, Miller Farms - 1862
Oakland, The Miller Farm - 1920
Oakland, W. Miller Farm - 1920
Goodhue, McNamara Farm - 1861
Kenyon, Foss Farms - 1912
Rogers, Ende Family Farm - 1916
Spring Grove, Sylling Farm - 1891
Park Rapids, Lake View Farm - 1889
Sandstone, Wichner Farm - 1915
Spicer, Peterson Family Farm - 1920
Waterville, Jeff Stangler Farm - 1871
Ivanhoe, Circle R Ranch, LLC - 1920
Tyler, James and Laurie Johansen - 1920
Coon Creek Township, Bev’s 80 - 1923
Marshall, Herman Schultz Farm - 1900
Mahnomen, McCollum Farm - 1908
Strathcona, Westlund Family Farm - 1913
Dunell, Stade Farm - 1922
East Chain Township, Olson Home Place - 1911
Glencoe, Darrell Busse - 1919
Hutchinson, Henke Farm - 1922
Watkins, Kipf Farm - 1917
Milaca, Schreur Farm - 1922
Princeton, The Burke Farm - 1892
Adams, Jax Family Farm - 1906
Fulda, Koopmann Farm - 1898
Fulda, Meier Family Farm - 1923
Fairfax, George & Mary Peichel - 1914
Brewster, Johnson Farm - 1915
Rushmore, Jacobs Family Farm - 1923
Rushmore, Reiter & Feeken Family - 1923
Wilmont, Sieve Bare Quarter - 1909
Braham, Downing Farm - 1923
Pine City, Johnson Farm - 1920
East Grand Forks, Huderle Farm - 1899
Fisher, Flaat Farm - 1896
McIntosh, Syverson Farm - 1921
Warren, Anton Pulkrabek Family Farm - 1922
Revere, Sawyer Family Farm - 1923
Vesta, Vernon Anderson Farm - 1922
Danube, The Peterson Farm - 1921
Hector, Dovenmuehle Farms - 1912
Faribault, The Prieve Family Farm - 1892
Luverne, Erdmann Farm - 1922
Arlington, Gordon Bergs Farm - 1918
Arlington, Gary & Debbie Weckwerth - 1905
Gibbon, Gruenhagen Family Farm - 1892
Gibbon, Niebuhr Family Farm - 1914
Eveleth, Peterson Farms - 1918
Hermantown, Busch Farm - 1921
Kimball, Wicker Farm - 1916
Richmond, Hemmesch Farm - 1920
St. Cloud, The Gohman Farm - 1856
Ellendale, Johnson Family Farm - 1891
Ellendale, Johnson Family Farm - 1899
Chokio, Twait Farm - 1920
Burtrum, Mark & Deb Sieben Farm - 1910
Herman, Zimmerman Farm - 1911
Theilman, Drew & Rachel Wilson - 1920
Minnesota Lake, Lake Sonnek Farm - 1921
Buffalo, Proud Descendants of John C. Aldrich - 1866
Howard Lake, Birkholz - 1899
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.