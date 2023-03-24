The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. The Free Park Days will be Saturday, April 22; Saturday, June 10; Saturday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Nov. 24.

Nerstrand Big Woods

Well-kept and well-traveled paths take hikers deep into Nerstrand Big Woods, a must-see park, especially in autumn. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo October 2011)


Rice Lake State Park

Friends of Rice Lake State Park are dedicated to preserving the park for the public, and the animals who call it home. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

