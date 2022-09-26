Russia School Shooting

People gather to lay flowers, put toys and light candles in memory of victims of the shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia on Monday. (AP Photo/Sergei Kuznetsov)

 Sergei Kuznetsov

MOSCOW — A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 17 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments