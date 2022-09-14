Railroad Contract Talks

A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday, while two ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation's supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.

