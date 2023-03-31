Staffing shortages were a central concern within two items on the Faribault Housing and Redevelopment Authority agenda Wednesday evening.
After city staff departures, the HRA plans to hire an outside property management firm to at least temporarily manage its rental properties.
A representative of Health Community Initiative also told HRA members that coordinator turnover and a shortage of contractors have limited the momentum of the organization's mobile home rehabilitation program.
The HRA owns about 50 rental units around the city and also manages the 51-unit Robinwood Manor apartments for seniors and people with disabilities.
Two city staff members who oversaw the properties have resigned.
So far the city hasn’t received any qualified applications for replacements, said Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg. Even when found, extensive training will be required to deal with all the red tape that homes with federal oversight of HRA housing.
Wanberg proposed hiring a private management company to take over, at least for the near-term.
“We are in desperate need right now,” he told the HRA board members.
Wanberg said some of the firms he has contacted to see if they’d be interested in the job declined citing their own staffing shortages. He found two firms that are interested. Based on preliminary quotes he estimated the cost would be at least $6,500 a month.
Some HRA members weren’t keen about the cost or having an outside firm take over, but they were convinced it is essential. Wanberg noted that a city employee would continue to handle most of the maintenance requests.
Wanberg will gather proposals in coming days and a special HRA meeting will be called next week or the following week to hire a firm.
But EDA members said they want the contract to be as short of a term as possible.
“So as an emergency solution let’s say we will let a property management do it, but we’re going to reassess after a short amount of time and see what the residents say,” said HRA council representative Sara Caron.
Before that decision, Health Community Initiative Interim Executive Director Sandy Malecha gave an update on the mobile home rehabilitation program. The HRA contributes $55,000 annually to the initiative to help fix up mobile homes throughout Rice County at no cost to residents.
Malecha said two program coordinators have already come and gone and they are again struggling to find someone to fill the position. They also haven’t had much luck recruiting licensed and insured contractors to do needed repairs, she said.
To date the program has done assessments on 36 homes. Twenty of them received repairs and eight had deteriorated beyond repair.
The repairs and preventative measures that have happened include replacing frozen pipes, adding insulation and adding heat tape or wood enclosures to insulate pipes. This spring some roof repairs and window replacements also are planned, Malecha said.
Despite the slower than hoped progress, Wanberg lauded Health Community Initiative as an "amazing resource" that is building relationships with mobile home community residents.