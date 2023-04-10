A St. Olaf College student allegedly was making plans to buy and build guns, had a map of the school’s recreation center with an exit route and had notes about the best parts of the body to fire fatal shots.
Charges filed Monday against the 20-year-old student from Vermont outlines seized evidence that ranged from knives and ammunition boxes to notes with statements, such as ”7/10 people shot with handguns survive. Shoot a lot.”
The charges also reference possible unknown co-conspirators.
Waylon Sieber Kurts has been in the Rice County Jail since Thursday. He was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony counts of terroristic threats, conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit threats of violence, as well as misdemeanor conspiracy to commit theft.
St. Olaf custodial staff found empty packages for high-capacity magazines in a garbage can at a dorm on Wednesday, according to the charging complaint. Packaging with Kurts’ name also was found, prompting campus security to search his dorm room.
In the room, they allegedly found a 24-round extended pistol magazine, ammunition boxes, firearm earmuffs, two knives, fireworks, a battery with wires, propane canisters, lighter fluid and a lock pick set. They also found notebooks “with extensive writings” and a list of St. Olaf security radio frequencies, according to the charges.
Kurts was suspended and required to leave campus.
Examination of the notebooks reportedly found a detailed plan for three people to steal rifle ammunition from Walmart and a map of the Skoglund/Tostrud recreation center with arrows delineating “apparently an exit path,” the charges say.
After Kurts was arrested on Thursday his vehicle and phone messages were searched.
A notebook in the vehicle allegedly contained notes including “one shot to the T-box equals death instantly” and “within 7 yards make every shot as fast as you can prep trigger.”
Text messages with someone the charging complaint describes as “co-conspirator 1” reportedly included conversations about making rifle parts and buying guns from unlicensed sellers.
