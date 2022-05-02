St. Olaf stabbing suspect in custody Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Schulenburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A St. Olaf College student is suspected of stabbing another student with whom he had a prior relationship. Three other students were injured while subduing the suspect. The Northfield Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Ytterboe Hall, according to a news release from the police department. The 19-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday. William Schulenburg, 20, was arrested and taken to the Rice County Jail, where he remains pending charges Monday. According to a preliminary investigation, police believe Schulenburg came to the residential hall where the victim and friends were gathered armed with a hammer and a knife.Schulenburg allegedly attacked the victim and she sustained multiple head injuries.Three male students, two age 19 and one age 21 received non-life threatening injuries while they protected the victim and subdued the suspect. Two were treated at Northfield Hospital. No further information is being released at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Victim William Schulenburg Crime Medicine Criminal Law Law Police Custody Student Head Injury Injury Olaf Campus Olaf College Stabbing News Release Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Oldest Farmer Seed and Nursery building to be demolished Good tires and air are gifts that keep on giving Upcoming Events May 2 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 Faribault High School Class of 1948 Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, May 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices