Nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade legalized abortion during the early stages of pregnancy nationwide, an unprecedented leaked Supreme Court draft ruling has reignited an always divisive national debate. Yet in Minnesota, the status quo looks safe for now.
Published on May 2 by the political website Politico, the leaked draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, and apparently signed onto by a majority of Justices including Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, is sweeping and broad in nature.
At stake is a Mississippi State Law which prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with few exceptions. Since Roe v Wade was decided, states have not been permitted to ban abortions before a fetus is viable outside the womb, so lower courts moved to strike down the law.
Since Roe, the court has steadily swung in a more conservative direction, and its rulings around abortion have followed suit. In 1992, with a majority of the court having been appointed by Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, it seemed poised to fully overturn Roe.
Instead, a five member majority of the court led by Justice Anthony Kennedy opted for a ruling which upheld Roe’s “essential holding” protecting a woman’s right to have an abortion prior to viability under the 14th Amendment’s Due Process clause.
However, Kennedy’s ruling also replaced the “strict scrutiny” standard by which restrictions on abortion were to be analyzed with a looser “undue burden” standard. Under this new standard, the court found that four of the restrictions at stake in the case were actually permissible.
Kennedy would continue to serve on the Court for another 25 years, serving as the Court’s premier “swing vote” after the retirement of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. While never willing to fully overturn Roe, Kennedy was also generally reluctant to strike down restrictions on abortion.
While Kennedy’s retirement in 2018 seemed to open the door to efforts to overturn Roe v Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts’s hesitance to overturn precedents provided another obstacle for foes of abortion, as highlighted in the 2020 case of June Medical Services v Russo.
The law at stake in the 2020 case mirrored a similar law the court struck down in the 2016 case of Whole Woman's Health v Hellerstedt, requiring abortion doctors to have admission privileges at a nearby state authorized hospital.
Yet while Chief Justice Roberts had dissented from the 2016 ruling, and indicated in his concurrence in June Medical Services v Russo that he still disagreed with it, he argued that the court was obligated to defer to the precedent it had established in 2016.
Three months after June Medical Services v. Russo was decided, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died following complications from pancreatic cancer. President Trump and Senate Republicans quickly moved to replace the liberal jurist with conservative Amy Coney Barrett.
Professor's take
Coney Barrett’s confirmation shifted the Supreme Court to the right, potentially enabling it to overturn Roe v Wade. If the court’s final opinion does resemble its draft, Gustavus Adolphus College Political Science Professor Jill Locke said the consequences would be profound.
“This (would be) a radical evisceration of not only abortion rights, but also privacy rights,” she said.
Locke noted that Roe v. Wade is far from the only ruling grounded in the 14th Amendment’s due process clause granting additional rights. Among the rulings resting on that reasoning are those protecting access to contraception, as well as gay marriage and even interracial marriage.
North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin are among the roughly half of U.S. states where existing laws on the books would ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. If Roe is overturned, Locke said that could lead to a surge of women from neighboring states seeking abortions.
Locke said some abortion foes have already begun discussing legal penalties for women who travel to another state to have an abortion. That, she warned, could push the abortion debate into even more divisive territory around federalism and states rights.
“When you’re talking about potentially criminalizing people for crossing state lines, it’s a nightmare from a federalism perspective,” she said.
Now, abortion’s prominence among the many issues on the ballot in this fall’s midterm elections has been dramatically elevated. In Washington D.C. and St. Paul, Democrats quickly moved to seek legal protections for abortion.
With the Minnesota Senate still under Republican control and the U.S. Senate divided evenly between Democrats and Republicans, but 60 votes being required to advance most legislation, both efforts faced long odds and were quickly defeated.
Election impact
Still, the issue could have a significant impact on the fall’s elections. Public attitudes toward abortion are mixed, with polls indicating that a majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade outright, but support a variety of abortion restrictions.
For Republicans, simply raising the issue’s prominence could be risky. The GOP seemed set for a strong November, making inroads into suburban areas that turned away from the party under President Donald Trump with a focus on issues like crime, inflation and parental rights.
Increased focus on the polarizing issue could jeopardize Republican gains in those suburban areas. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, while strongly-pro life, argued that the issue was perhaps being raised in order to divide and distract voters.
“I think they’re trying to take attention off of how bad a job Biden is doing,” he said.
State impact
Kathryn Keller of Minnesotans Concerned for Life said, for Minnesotans, the impact of the ruling is likely to be quite minimal. That’s because in the 1995 case of Doe v. Gomez, the Minnesota Supreme Court found a right to abortion in the Minnesota Constitution.
“If this ruling happens, nothing will change in Minnesota,” Keller said. “In order to change in Minnesota, we would have to pass a constitutional amendment or the court would have to change in composition.”
In Minnesota, Supreme Court justices are elected for six-year terms, but the governor appoints a justice in the event of a retirement or other vacancy. Five of the current seven justices on the court were appointed by DFL governors Mark Dayton and Tim Walz.
Given the liberal leanings of the current court, it’s unlikely that Doe v. Gomez will be overturned anytime soon. In fact, plaintiffs are currently suing in state court, attempting to use the precedent set in Doe v. Gomez to invalidate many of Minnesota’s existing abortion restrictions.
Among those restrictions that could be at stake in the case of Doe v. Minnesota are a 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that minors notify both parents before getting an abortion, and a requirement that only doctors can perform abortions.
Different ideals
Keller said that by electing a state Legislature and governor with more conservative attitudes toward abortion, Minnesotans could allow for the preservation and enactment of what she characterized as those types of “common sense regulations” on abortion.
Emily Falk sees the issue very differently. The Gustavus Adolphus College student serves as president of the campus’s chapter of Students for Reproductive Freedom. She organized a rally in opposition to abortion bans and restrictions.
Unlike Keller, who argued that Minnesota’s regulations on abortion have been alarmingly lax, Falk believes that the procedure has been “singled out” and access to it already made more difficult than necessary by existing law.
Now that abortion policy could again be determined primarily by the states rather than the federal government, Falk said that issue is more important than ever. She called on voters who support abortion rights to only support candidates who are prepared to act on the issue.
"It's so important to vote for candidates who are explicitly pro-choice and will stand up for those rights,” she said. “I don't want to hear anyone say they're pro-choice unless they're really going to act on it.”