They fled their home country's third civil war. Now, they're banding together to work for a fair election and peace in South Sedan.
The Sudanese People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) met inside Trinity Lutheran in Faribault on Saturday afternoon. With state leaders, U.S. representatives and a former United Nations representative among those in attendance, the newly formed political party hopes to bring about, "peace and justice," in South Sudan.
"The things that are happening back home," SPLM-IO Representative to the U.S. Isaac Gang said. "Those are the drivers of us getting together and trying to find a way, first of all, to stop those unfortunate events and also achieve some sort of peace of mind within the community."
Gang is referring to the violence that started back up in 2018, the last time South Sudan attempted to achieve peace. These events, as well as the more recent violence, were previously reported in the Daily News, when South Sudanese refugees met at Trinity Lutheran to pray for peace in the home country.
When Riek Machar Tiek, South Sudan's vice president and chairman of the SPLM-IO, met with Sudanese President Salva Kiir in 2018 to discuss the implementation of the latest peace agreement in Juba, capital city of South Sudan, the building was fired upon and government-hired mercenaries attempted to kill Tiek.
Tiek escaped, traveling by foot through the Congo for upwards of 40 days in the wilderness. While this was not the first time Kiir hired mercenaries to maintain power, this made his latest intentions clear, according to Brig. Gen. Alfred Gach Thot, spokesperson of SPLA-IO.
Although Tiek escaped with his life, many civilians in Juba were not as lucky. Word of the violence spread quickly, inciting the latest civil war in South Sudan.
"The (SPLM/A-IO) sees no prospect for peace with Salva Kiir," Thot said in a press release. "Talking of peace with him is just a waste of time and (will) prolong the suffering of our people."
SPLA-IO is the military faction of the party, which defends the South Sudanese people from death and destruction at the hands of the government and mercenaries.
Many South Sudanese civilians were given refuge in the U.S., but haven't stopped hearing of the inhumane treatment of their friends and family back home. Gang said videos of the government's criminal acts, which recently surfaced on social media, struck fear in the hearts of the Sudanese community.
"When you see something like that — somebody being burned alive, somebody being (killed by a) firing squad — it's not only heartbreaking, but it's traumatic for the people that relate to the individual," Gang said.
The South Sudanese are forced to defend themselves, but many are not trained. So the SPLM-IO has been formed, in an attempt to give those civilians a semblance of political power.
"The government was behind the killing of mostly innocent civilians in Juba, which marked the beginning of the latest war," Gang said. "We planned to bring the SPLM-IO back into South Sudan, to form a unit of government and bring all these issues to an end. It hasn't turned out the way we had envisioned. The government was reluctant to fully implement all the provisions that were provided (in) the peace agreement."
One of those provisions was a three-year transitional period, which was supposed to end with a democratic election.
The main goal of Saturday's mobilization conference was to inform the Sudanese refugees that peace efforts have not stopped, as well as attempt to get the assistance of America's government.
"My job today is to explain what steps I'm taking and what would need to happen, in order for this extension to lead into a democratic and fair election," Gang said. "The second part of that is, What should the (U.S.) role be? The U.S. was a big part of this peace agreement. They played a big role in helping us achieve independence. So, when they see the country plunge into war, they were disappointed."
Blame and disappointment
Originally the U.S. Department of State, via spokesperson Ned Price, blamed the SPLM-IO, the South Sudanese government and other political factions equally for the crimes of the South Sudanese government.
"All sides bear responsibility for the deteriorating situation," Price said in a March statement. "Neither President Kiir nor First Vice President Machar have made good-faith efforts to implement the provisions of the revitalized peace agreement, and both have resisted serious attempts to move South Sudan towards the peace, security and prosperity the South Sudanese people continue to desire. Furthermore, numerous other political leaders also fail to carry out their official responsibilities and many engage in political violence and otherwise violate the letter and spirit of the peace agreement."
About a month after the State Department released the statement, Price came out with a new position.
"South Sudan’s leaders have not fully availed themselves of the support these monitoring mechanisms provide and have demonstrated a lack of political will necessary to implement critical reforms," Price said. "For example, South Sudan has yet to pass critical electoral legislation in keeping with the revitalized peace agreement’s timetable."
Gang argues this is entirely the fault of "dictator" Salva Kiir. He feels it is unfair that the SPLM-IO's efforts are ignored by the U.S. and they are viewed as homogenous with the government of South Sudan.
"They know how the war began," he said. "My organization did not play a role in why the war began. We were the ones who pushed for full implementation of the peace agreement. All the things that are happening, which result in the delay, are not our responsibility."
However, he says that the U.S. Department of State officials understand this, just not on paper.
"The U.S. government knows the SPLM-IO has done all it needs to do in order to succeed," Gang said. "There's no question about that. In private conversations, they get it. Now, when it comes to their public statements, you may hear some other things. But the truth of the matter is the SPLM-IO has done all they can to ensure this peace agreement succeeds."
In terms of the next steps, Gang calls on the U.S. to help South Sudan hold a fair, democratic election.
"The U.S. is the best example of democracy in the world," he said. "One of the key components of democracy is elections. … We will win elections by mobilizing, like (we are doing) here. It's not gonna happen just because we say it should, right? It's gonna happen because we believe in it."