The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition hosts a national mobilization conference inside the Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. The political party is fairly new in South Sudan, consisting on many refugees who currently live in America after fleeing their home county's civil war. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
SPLM-IO U.S. Representative Isaac Gang speaks candidly to the SPLM-IO members about the progress, setbacks and hopes for the organization and democratic elections in South Sudan. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

They fled their home country's third civil war. Now, they're banding together to work for a fair election and peace in South Sedan.

SPLM-IO National Coordinator Simon Puok Dak informs the audience of the actions and statuses of state chapters. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition Representative to the U.S. Isaac Gang informed leaders of various states of the progress and official positions of their organization, so that they may bring it back to their members in their respective states. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
SPLM-IO members raise their fists into the air in celebration for the progress they've made toward free and fair elections in South Sudan. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

