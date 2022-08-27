South Central College students take tests in the computer lab. The school's president welcomes any legislative action that helps alleviate some of the financial burden of higher education. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Javin Salazar (right) and Jason Welborn (left) are 17-year-old friends from Faribault. They're also part of the program that allows them to earn college credit, while still in high school. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
South Central College students take tests in the computer lab. The school's president welcomes any legislative action that helps alleviate some of the financial burden of higher education. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Javin Salazar (right) and Jason Welborn (left) are 17-year-old friends from Faribault. They're also part of the program that allows them to earn college credit, while still in high school. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
An executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday allowed more than 40 million Americans to have their student loans reduced and 20 million to have their remaining loans eliminated.
South Central College President Annette Parker and several SCC students expressed their favor for the order, but not everyone is on board.
The executive order address the loan payback process and interest accumulation, but the highlight for many loan federal carriers is $10,000 or $20,000 of their debt will be forgiven.
South Central College President Annette Parker feels the executive order will benefit a lot of people. She said South Central graduates would have all, or a significant majority, of their federal loans forgiven by the order.
"We've worked hard to ... enable our students to receive a quality education with less debt," said Parker. "We support any actions that will improve accessibility and affordability of higher education."
Parker also discussed the Post Secondary Enrollment Option program that allows high school students to earn up to 36 credits before graduating high school. Students at South Central on Thursday who are part of the program said it has helped lower their cost and prepare them for college.
Monica Garcia is an 18-year-old freshman at South Central who feels student-loan forgiveness is a big step in the right direction.
"It's good because it benefits a lot of those people that don't make that much and give them the opportunity to, or help, pay back their loans," she said. "It'll just make it easier for them, so we don't have to worry so much about money. I could just imagine being an educator is hard enough. It would be good for them."
Social media response
While there is support for the action at South Central College, not everyone in the area shared their sentiment. Criticism of the order made the rounds on Twitter and Facebook.
Unlike many mainstream political debates, criticism came from both sides of the political spectrum. Some expressed their opinions about the impact this would have, or already had, on taxpayers.
Adam Gibbons, of Faribault, also shared the sentiment that he is personally paying for someone else's loan, which were already paid for by the federal government when the loans were taken out.
Some lawmakers, including new U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, expressed their opposition to the bill. Finstad is the interim representative for Minnesota District 1, the midterm candidate for the same district and the president of his own company.
On the opposite side of the political spectrum, people responded to criticism of the bill. Some even agreed with Finstad's opinion, stating that an underlying issue needs to be addressed.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.