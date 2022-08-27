Joe Brandon.jpg

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday allowed more than 40 million Americans to have their student loans reduced and 20 million to have their remaining loans eliminated.

Monica Garcia.JPG

Monica Garcia, 18, of Faribault, is a student at South Central College. She supports President Joe Biden's executive order providing college loan forgiveness. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Craig from Owatonna Tweet.JPG

Craig Larson (@CraigLa1747570 on Twitter) of Owatonna (Screenshot from Twitter)
Dave from Owatonna.JPG

Dave Thul (@davethul on Twitter) of Owatonna (Screenshot from Twitter)
Adam from Faribault

Facebook comment from Adam Gibbons of Faribault (Screenshot from Facebook)
Brad Finstad Student Loan tweet

Minnesota's District 1 Representative Brad Finstad (@BradFinstad on Twitter) (Screenshot from Twitter)
Joseph from Northfield.JPG
Jonathan from Owatonna.JPG

Jonathan Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy on Twitter), of Owatonna (Screenshot from Twitter)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments