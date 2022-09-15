prez, john and admin.JPG

South Central College President Annette Parker (left) and Director John Harper (center) speak with an administrator who stopped by the new Inclusion Center on Wednesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
John Harper, South Central College's director of diversity, equity and inclusion, speaks with a student at the grand opening of the Inclusion Center on Wednesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

When John Harper was hired as an academic advisor at South Central College, he couldn't have foreseen the waves he'd make. Now, as the director of diversity, equity and inclusion, he was proud to oversee the college's new Inclusion Center.

Isabel Miller (back) and Abby Cloutier are 16-year-old students from Medford who stopped by the new Inclusion Center. They made use of the bean bags during their study session. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

