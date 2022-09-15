When John Harper was hired as an academic advisor at South Central College, he couldn't have foreseen the waves he'd make. Now, as the director of diversity, equity and inclusion, he was proud to oversee the college's new Inclusion Center.
"It's very special," Harper said, at the Inclusion Center grand opening on Wednesday morning. "It's exciting for me. I've been part of the college for the last seven years and it's a dream come true."
The director of diversity, equity and inclusion was created after some administrative reshuffling in the last few years. Harper jumped on the opportunity, but he was nervous.
"It's probably the hardest interview I think I've ever done," Harper said. "Not just being an internal candidate, but I had some pretty tough competition. And this level reports directly to the president, so coming from boots-on-the-ground level — regular student affairs — I mean, these are people I look up to. I work with them, but I also look up to them, right?"
Harper's preparation and passion paid off for him. Once he got the job, he got right to work.
"I spent fall 2020 and 2021 learning, planning, watching, connecting and figuring out what has been done, what hasn't been done, and listening to students," he said. "Then, last year, we made sure to get all our ducks in a row. Applying for grants, working with faculty on cultural competency and getting them ready for our growing diverse population."
According to SCC President Annette Parker, Harper was important for the project. Yet, they both agree inclusion is not a one-person job.
"He was instrumental and he has all the right skill sets to really elevate this workforce," said Parker. "I think we're fortunate to have him really put this into place. The way I look at DI (diversity and inclusion) is John provides our leadership and helps make our vision into a reality, but it's all of our role … What everybody does makes it successful."
First step
Harper said that, while the Inclusion Center is a big step, it's just the first. It creates a space for future programming.
"I'll be sending emails to students saying, 'Hey, open listening session,'" he said. "'What do you want to see further in this space? What else can we be doing? Are there speakers you'd like to bring in?' We're pretty much open to a lot of different ways this room can be utilized … This is a really solid first step. But, as I say, we got miles to go."
Even though he will mostly rely on student input and suggestions, there are already a few things planned for the Inclusion Center. For example, a Hispanic cultural event will be held in the Inclusion Center on Thursday.
"We also plan on hosting a couple of different career fairs and job fairs in this space, where people that are looking to hire out students can come and do on-the-spot interviews, different things like that. Like I said, the possibilities are endless."
Hopes for the future
The space isn't just an event hall, though. Harper hopes it becomes a workspace for students.
"That's what community colleges are here for: to meet the needs of the community," he said. "I envision this space, if the community has a certain need, we want them to come here, connect here, work here, collaborate here."
Harper hopes it provides a safe space for people of all different backgrounds and cultures to come and learn from each other.
"It's important to know that they're not just here to get a good education, get credentials, to work, to get a job," he said. "They are here because we want them here. We accept them here. When they're here, with us, it's important for them to know that we've got them covered. We want to help with your academic, your personal life, anything that's going on."
Harper doesn't plan to stop improving the Inclusion Center anytime soon.
"My philosophy is that, if you feel that you have arrived, so to speak, then you've already lost," said Harper. "We believe in continuous improvement. It's not, 'Okay, what's the next big thing?' It's, 'What are we currently doing? What works? What doesn't? Let's continue to move forward."
As the grand opening drew to a close, Parker took a moment to speak about what is so important about diversity. She said that, while we all have a lot in common, it's our differences that make us strong.
"We're all a team," Parker said. "We're all a part of it. We are bringing our different perspectives, our unique knowledge and life experiences, our strengths and even our weaknesses. We're helping each other, as a team, and we're advancing our shared vision. That's the kind of diversity, in this kind of space, we're hoping to bring. To have that space and have those conversations more broadly."