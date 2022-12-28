The Faribault City Council acted on several personnel matters Tuesday, including a positive review and a raise for the city administrator, a promotion for the human resources manager, and a new police sergeant.
City Administrator Tim Murray received a raise and additional benefits after a positive performance review earlier this month.
The review concluded that Murray’s “performance exceeds or meets expectations in all areas,” Mayor Kevin Voracek said Tuesday during a mandatory summary of the performance review, which was closed to the public. The review also included goal-setting for the coming year.
“Thank you for a good review again,” Voracek said to Murray.
The council set Murray’s 2023 salary at $182,000, and approved a “merit” bonus of $2,500. Murray also was given 50 hours of “administrative leave,” which is essentially extra vacation time.
The council also held a first reading of changes to city code to reflect the creation of a human resources department and promotion of the human resources manager to department head.
Human Resources has been formalized as an official city department.
“Realistically it has operated as its own department over the years,” Murray said. “So it’s not a big organizational change; it’s just time to formalize it.”
The city’s information technology functions have been moved under the new HR department. Kevin Bushard is being promoted to head of the new department, starting in the new year.
The change is part of some staff restructuring first discussed in the fall. Other changes include moving the building code inspections programs to be part of the fire department and under the oversight of Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. The department is now officially called the Fire and Code Services Department and the fire chief’s official title is director of fire and code services.
On Tuesday, patrol officer John Gramling also was promoted to a sergeant with the Faribault Police Department. Six internal applicants were interviewed for the post by a panel that included the police chief, police department commanders and some community members.