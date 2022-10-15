Halloween gives people a chance to be someone or something they’re not, hidden behind layers of makeup and rubber masks. But this Halloween, Faribault residents aren’t the only ones dressing up.
From life-size werewolves to massive blowups, many houses in and around Faribault have gotten spooky makeovers. Halloween festivities are right around the corner, and several homeowners are ready for trick or treaters and visitors on All Hallow’s Eve.
Owners of a house on Shieldsville Boulevard have a display unlike any other. The Ericksons have been in this house for about a year, so this is their first Halloween display. Jason Erickson works for a scrapyard and has access to old cars. On display near the road is a shocking display of overturned cars and bloody corpses.
“It only takes half a day to complete,” Gabby said. “It’s a sort of warning: don’t drink and drive.”
On the other side of the lawn are beheaded corpses dangling from equipment Jason brought home from the scrapyard. In a barrel is a mutated man with skeletal arms.
The display is uncanny, blending sights that are somewhat familiar, but with haunting, unsettling twists. Seemingly from every tree leading up the driveway is a ghoul or head dangling from the branches.
Gabby made a Facebook post inviting locals to come see the family’s Halloween spirit. But the family asks that people don’t touch the displays.
A house on 14th Street NE near First Avenue is known by its neighbors for going all-in on Halloween decorations. The house is brimming with terrifying blowups and figures on the house’s hilly lawn. And it’s still a work in progress, according to a social media post from the homeowner.
Spiders crawl across the gravel. A strange mime-like clown hangs from the entrance gate, where only the bravest souls can enter in through. A skeleton suntans its pale bones on a fold-out lawn chair. As if those weren’t scary enough, the grim reaper himself stands tall, guarding the front door like a black-robed sentry.
Skeletons and spider webs are the main focus of most household decorations. In the case of the house on Ladonna Lane, both are put to good use. A stringy spider web stretches from the corner of the house.
Stuck in this sticky trap is a green skeleton gnawed at by a spindly spider. A second skeleton is shackled to a stake in the ground. That’s just one side of the house. Skeletons, both human and animal, adorn the front lawn. At the front door, is a werewolf.
Faribault autumns, with its changing colors, would feel incomplete without the residents getting in the Halloween spirit by making fun visuals for everyone to see and enjoy.
