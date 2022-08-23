The United States Department of Agriculture says healthy soil is the foundation of productive, sustainable agriculture. Soil health will be the topic of various field day events next month in southeastern Minnesota. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Visitors are invited to farms across southeastern Minnesota next month to see how farmers are making conversation practices work to improve soil, as well their profitability and quality of life.
Hosted by the Soil Health Coalition and other partners, the September Soil Health Days series kicks off Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Mike and Shane Peterson Farm in Northfield.
Topics covered at this event will include cover crops in wheat, corn and soy from Mike Peterson and Steve Pahs, along with the chance to participate in a soil pit learning lab with Jodi DeJong-Hughes.
A rainfall simulation and soil loss segment follows by Mark Gutierrez, with an opportunity to learn more about soil microbes from Anne Sawyer.
Another chance to learn more about cover crops takes place at the Dan and Tyler Morgan Farm in Medford on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Morgans are using cover crops and strip-till to improve yields and profit in corn and soy production. A 'Cover Crops 101' training will also be provided by farmers and cover crop consultants Tom Cotter and TJ Kartes.
Bob Sommers and Tyler Morgan will take some time to discuss strip-tilling, while Mark Gutierrez presents another opportunity to discuss soil loss with a rainfall simulation. Kevin Strauss and Brad Carlson are scheduled to discuss ways farmers can protect groundwater.
Hosts Rice Soil and Water Conservation District and Steele County Soil and Water Conservation District are promoting the cover-crop-focused event as an opportunity for farmers curious about starting new conservation practices and for experienced farmers to share their knowledge.
A Friday, Sept. 9 field day event at the Brent Fuchs Farm in Faribault gives farmers a synopsis of research on improving crop survival during extreme weather. The research results will be presented by Anna Cates.
A panel of local farmers are lined up to discuss ways to reduce tillage, therefore improving profit and reducing workload.
All events are free and open to all, and complimentary food will be provided. To help plan for food, interested attendees are asked to RSVP.
McKittrick, who joined the Clean River Partners team as a conservation program assistant, said in a previous interview these types of events fall in line with the nonprofit's broad mission to improve soil and water conservation.
A recent regenerative farm tour, McKittrick said, introduced more sustainable and soil healthy ways/alternatives of producing.
"The larger we can spread that word, the better it will be for the health of the watershed," McKittrick said. "The more farmers we can inform, the better."
