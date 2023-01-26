The French company, Sodexo, operates in 53 countries and has a fingerprint in this Minnesota town.
spotlight
The French company, Sodexo, operates in 53 countries and has a fingerprint in this Minnesota town.
Sodexo is a food services and facilities management company that provides catering and services to schools and homes around the world. It has provided meals for the Faribault School District for over 20 years.
While most of the meals are served during the school day, some are served after school and at no cost to students.
Sodexo recently started serving meals at two community sites as well: WAANO, a learning center for Somali youth in downtown Faribault from Monday to Thursday and Faribault Parks and Recreation on Fridays.
Free meals are available to students 18 years old and younger, including the community outreach meals.
The menus vary, but they generally fall into two categories.
Hot meals are served at Jefferson Elementary School and at Faribault High School, according to Lexi Vanderlinde, wellness coordinator for Sodexo at Faribault Public Schools.
These two services are open to the public. Youth looking for a meal do not need to belong to an after school club or program to be served.
Cold bagged dinners are served to the elementary after-school programs. These programs include Kids World, Little Falcons and Falcons After School. The bagged meals also are provided to a few Faribault High School after-school programs.
Sodexo provides a gluten-free option and other accommodations can be made for students with diet restrictions.
“Faribault Public Schools has been partnering with Sodexo Food Service for the past 21 years,” said Danette Reistad, communications coordinator for Faribault Public schools. “We are very grateful for Sodexo and their dedication to our students and community. They work hard to ensure that all of our students nutritional needs are met.”
While numbers vary, Sodexo staff say they serve anywhere from 7-70 meals to each program daily.
Reach reporter Josh McGovern at 507-333-3128.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.