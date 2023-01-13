Local consumers are calling the price of eggs “insane.” Luckily for local egg producers, the bird flu has less of a tendency to affect them, but other price increases are still hurting their bottom lines.
Even with the latest bird flu outbreak dying down, producers and consumers are seeing a rising cost of poultry products. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the trend is most notably affecting the price of eggs, which saw a nearly 140% increase over the last year.
Even when adjusted for inflation, the price of eggs reached their all-time high in December. While the 2022 jump is apparent among all poultry products, the per-pound price of boneless chicken breast sharply declined over the last three months, with a dozen eggs almost surpassing it.
Large farms especially are at risk for an outbreak of the bird flu, with some being forced to kill their entire flock to stop the spread of the disease. A farm in Iowa, the state that’s been hit the hardest by the disease, had to kill over a million chickens after a December outbreak.
While the bird flu is a major factor for the recent increase, there are a plethora of expenditures that have increased in cost as well.
Even if they haven’t personally been affected by the bird flu, small local farmers like Tiffany Tripp and her husband at Graise Farm in northeast Faribault have been impacted by the perfect storm of these inflationary factors.
“There is a big disconnect between what it really costs and takes to raise, grow, produce quality food,” she said. “(We’ve seen) increased fuel costs. Feed prices have increased. Supply costs … and printing costs have gone up. During the pandemic, there was an egg carton shortage.”
With many factors at play, the bottom line is that eggs are more expensive, for both the producer and consumer. But since larger farms are at a higher risk bird flu, local producers are able to keep prices relatively lower, like Graise Farms’ $4/dozen versus Fareway’s $5.50/dozen.
Several comments on social media indicate at least some locals are frustrated by the high prices.
Multiple people on the Daily News’ Facebook page called the increase “insane” and one called it “ridiculous.” One commenter even compared eggs in 2023 to toilet paper in 2020.
“Egg prices are insane,” Tara Luettel wrote “It’s made us definitely lower our egg usage in meals and recipes. I’ve been substituting eggs in baking whenever I can.”
“The prices are absolutely ridiculous,” Carly Benson wrote. “It sucks even more that we cant have chickens within Faribault because, with how much I’m paying for the eggs, I should just be getting a couple of chickens.”
Benson is referring to Faribault’s ordinance banning residents from owning backyard chickens. They are not allowed in most of the city’s zoning districts.