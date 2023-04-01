A Faribault house was damaged by a fire Saturday morning, but the occupants were able to get out safely.
A Faribault house was damaged by a fire Saturday morning, but the occupants were able to get out safely.
At 10:10 a.m. first responders were called to a report of smoke in a room and flames in a wall at 1017 Sixth Ave. SW.
The occupants of the home were in the basement and smelled smoke, according to a news release from the Faribault Fire Department. The residents went upstairs to find smoke and saw flames in the walls through some cracks.
When firefighters entered and headed upstairs they were met with heavy smoke and fire. They began hitting the fire from the stairs and made quick headway. As other crews arrived they began hitting the fire from an exterior gable end window and a hole that firefighters cut in the roof.
The design of this home presented the challenge of hidden void spaces and storage areas which prolonged total extinguishment. Crews cleared the scene at 1:14 p.m.
The Faribault Fire Department conducted an investigation and determined the weight of snow on the service wires pulled the support of the service wires out of the siding of the home, causing the wires to make contact with the aluminum siding. The electricity from the wire was seeking ground through the siding creating resistance and heating. Combustible building materials in a void space ignited causing the fire.
“Every fire is a tragedy but this one could have been worse," Fire Chief Dustin Dienst said in a statement. "Had this happened while the occupants were asleep or gone, things could have been different.”
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
