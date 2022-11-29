...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Marissa Kellis and Cheyenne Fitzpatrick were barely visible through the steady snow Tuesday afternoon as they worked on G&H Properties’ entry in the Winterfest downtown window decorating contest. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Terry Jameson shovels the sidewalk in front of his Central Avenue residence. It was his third trip out to shovel Tuesday afternoon and he said he’d be back out at least one more time. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Snow caused some crashes and spinouts in Rice County Tuesday, but the white blanket provide a more festive backdrop for Faribault’s Winterfest.
Faribault narrowly avoided the heaviest snowfall totals in the state. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for counties just to the west and north while Rice County was in a winter weather advisory. Rice County was forecasted to receive 4-8 inches of snow
There was not enough accumulation to close area schools, but athletic games and other evening activities were canceled.
The all-day snowfall was enough to make driving hazardous. Most of the local crashes and vehicles off the road were in rural areas and on I-35, according to emergency scanner transmissions.
At about 2 p.m., for example, the Minnesota Department of Transportation was reporting three crashes and two spinouts on I-35 within Rice County.
One crash with minor injury was reported on that stretch of freeway as of press time. A semitruck jackknifed in the southbound median north of Northfield a little before 7:30 a.m., according to the State Patrol. A car then struck the semi and then the car and a pickup collided.
In response to a Daily News Facebook post about road conditions, Wendy Pinky Eckert said Tuesday morning the Faribault plow drivers were “doing a good job,” but there was some ice underneath the snow that was removed.
Taylor Casanova described her drive from Faribault to Northfield Tuesday afternoon as “bonkers” with “near whiteout conditions.”
Kathleen Baueur Cap said on her drive into Faribault she “took it slow and enjoyed the beauty of the crystal white snow against the brown foliage of fall.” She was happy to have the snow in time for the parade of lights on Saturday.
G&H Properties employees Marissa Kellis and Cheyenne Fitzpatrick were happy to have only a short commute to the downtown Faribault building, in which they were working on their company’s entry into the Winterfest window decorating contest. As they worked on their display Tuesday afternoon, passersby had to look closely to distinguish the pretend snow painted on the windows from the real stuff.