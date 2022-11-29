snow window display .jpg

Marissa Kellis and Cheyenne Fitzpatrick were barely visible through the steady snow Tuesday afternoon as they worked on G&H Properties' entry in the Winterfest downtown window decorating contest. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Snow falls on the nativity scene outside the Buckham Center. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Snow caused some crashes and spinouts in Rice County Tuesday, but the white blanket provide a more festive backdrop for Faribault’s Winterfest.




Terry Jameson shovels the sidewalk in front of his Central Avenue residence. It was his third trip out to shovel Tuesday afternoon and he said he'd be back out at least one more time. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Marissa Kellis and Cheyenne Fitzpatrick add decorations to the window display on Central Avenue as the snow accumulates outside. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


A snow plow clears a path on Central Avenue Tuesday afternoon. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

