Faribault’s next charter school will open at a different location than initially approved.
Surad Academy is opening in the fall with up to 120 students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The school previously had received city approval to operate in the Faribo Town Square former strip mall on Lyndale Avenue. This week, the council rescinded that approval and granted new approval for the school to instead be located at 128 Eighth Ave. NW.
The building is vacant after the Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative programs were consolidated in a new space at the Faribo West Mall.
Surad Academy will move into about two-thirds of the leased building, according to Jonathan Starr, its startup coordinator. A child care center is planned in the remaining space.
Starr said school founders were still exploring potential locations when they submitted an application to the city for the Town Square site, so it would be approved in time for needed remodeling to be completed if they settled on that option.
But then they found the vacancy at Eighth Avenue, Starr said, and as a former school space, it is almost move in ready. Like the mall option, it also offers room for growth. They plan to expand by a grade level each year.
Students will not spend all their days in traditional grade-level classrooms, Starr said. The public alternative school will emphasize individualized learning and reading, said Starr, who previously founded a school in Somalia.
The school is open tuition free to any K-4 student and is accepting enrollment applications at suradacademy.org. Enrollment is accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until available slots are filled.
A school director was recently hired but Starr wasn’t ready to share her name quite yet to give her time to make her personal notifications. The school is still looking for teachers, including part-time teachers, and support staff.
The charter school will follow the same schedule as Faribault Public Schools and its students will use the public school buses, according to Starr.
Traffic around the Eighth Ave. NW. site brought some concerns at the Planning Commission public hearing. In response, Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg said city staff and the commission took a second look at the traffic flow configuration and made a few adjustments. Vehicles will enter off of Eighth Avenue and can only turn right as they exit onto Ninth Avenue.
Councilor Peter VanSluis said he lives nearby and never saw any traffic issues with the building’s former educational use, thus does not expect the charter school would create any problems.
Councilor Tom Spooner expressed concern that many drivers would ignore the right only exit restriction. Mayor Kevin Voracek suggested an exit drive could be designed to block most people from turning left.
Council approval of a conditional use permit came with conditions that the property owner agree to work to address any traffic or parking issues that do arise.
The City Council also approved rezoning a portion of the property. A section of the site that included parking and a playground was zoned for industrial use and now is zoned as highway commercial to match the rest of the property. The city recently amended its zoning code to allow charter schools to be located in commercial districts.