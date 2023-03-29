When singer, rapper and writer Dessa performs as part of the Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts Series at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School this Friday, she wants to give the audience a “custom-built” experience.
“I am very, very aware of the audience,” Dessa said in a phone interview Monday. “There are not laurels to rest on for me. I want to give the audience a sequence of songs that carry a sensible trajectory of meaningful moments.”
Dessa said she likes to get a sense of the acoustical vibe in the room first before she determines her concert set list. Like the writer she is, she said she likes her songs to build up to a rising action, then slowly come back down.
Since most of her songs are drawn from real-life events, Dessa said there’s more than a few based on ex-boyfriends.
“I’m lucky that I dated some pretty good dudes,” she said with a laugh. “A lot of them were follow musicians so it’s like we have a pact; they write about me, and I write about them.”
Dessa said she’s excited about performing in front of an all-ages audience in a historic auditorium — SSM’s Newhall Auditorium.
She’s playing with her trio bandmates Joshua Holmgren and Aviva Jaye. Holmgren plays keyboard, saxophone, sings and raps, while Jaye sings and plays the pixie harp.
Press materials state that Dessa has made a career of bucking genres and defying expectations.
Her résumé as a musician ranges from performances at Lollapalooza to with the Minnesota Orchestra.
She contributed to the No. 1 album “The Hamilton Mixtape.” Her cover of a song that was cut from the musical, “Congratulations,” has been streamed over 20 million times.
She also hosts the “Deeply Human” podcast and published a memoir-in-essays called “My Own Devices.” Her new book, “Tits on the Moon” is a collection of poems, many of which she performs at her live shows.
Tami Resler, performing and visual arts coordinator at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, said there’s a good chance the concert will sell out.
The concert is part of a series featuring a variety of music funded by an endowment from Elizabeth and David Fesler. All concerts are open to the general public. Desa is the last concert of the 2022-2023 series.
Resler said she’s impressed that inside Newhall Auditorium, with its beautiful woodwork, red carpet, old chandeliers, and sense of history, the hall was built for resonant sound.
“It’s a gem right in our midst,” Resler said.
