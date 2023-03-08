Downtown Faribault will soon have two more works of public art.
The City Council green-lighted two publicly funded non-permanent art projects proposed by the Paradise Center of the Arts. The council at its Tuesday evening workshop also began discussing expanding its guidelines that govern murals to include all forms of public art, and whether the city should regulate publicly viewable art on private property.
The two upcoming projects will not be standard murals and one will invite community members to help paint.
Faribault artist Tami Resler is creating mosaic art tiles that will be installed on the sides of buildings at 301 and 329 Central Ave. Each installation will have five 2-foot-by-2-foot panels that Resler said will celebrate businesses that once occupied the historic buildings.
“The overarching theme of this project is to tell the viewer a story of the community they are in through images on clay,” Resler, who is former director of the Paradise, wrote in a project proposal. “It will answer questions about the history of the building and tell the story of the people who stood where the viewer stands.”
The work will be completed by late September. The buildings are among those that were purchased by the Faribault Industrial Corporation for redevelopment. The art installation will be removable if the new owner so chooses, or they could be removed and reinstalled following exterior renovations.
The other work of art will replace two crosswalks at Central Avenue and Third Street with painted abstract images.
Jordyn Brennan, a Wisconsin artist who did Faribault’s LOVE mural, is leading the project. She’s designing the street murals and will make paint-by-number outlines. The public will be invited to help paint in the outlines.
“Community members need no prior experience to be a part of this project,” Brennan wrote in her project proposal. “This will be a great way for people to get involved and feel like they contributed to beautifying their community.”
Brennan estimated the project will take two to four days to complete. The dates have not been decided. One lane will remain open for vehicles to pass.
Both projects are being funded by a $10,000 grant from the city’s Economic Development Authority to the Paradise Center for the Arts for public art projects. The funds will support one or two more future projects.
Council members were supportive of the projects, despite some public safety concerns over the public project. Mayor Kevin Voracek worried about the painters so close to traffic during installation, and long-term whether the art would create a hazard by distracting motorists.
City staff said similar crosswalk projects have gone smoothly in many other communities.
Councilor Tom Spooner also worried the paint could become slippery when it rains. But the mayor noted the plans include applying a non-slip coating.
Given that the crosswalk art would likely last only one warm season before being wrecked by snowplow blades, councilors were willing to give it a try.
Formal approval for both projects is expected to come at next week’s council meeting.
Art policy
Council members also agreed at their discussion-only workshop Tuesday the city should expand its mural policy into a public art policy. The new policy would require permits for all permanent public art installations and the council would have discretion to approve or deny. The draft policy sets board approval criteria including whether the application bolsters tourism, honors history and builds community pride.
Spooner worried about how a prohibition of advertising would impact the city’s existing vintage advertising murals, such as the remains of a Coca-Cola sign on the side of the Finally A Gift Store building. Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg said an exemption can be added for those.
There was discussion with no clear consensus on if or how to regulate art that is on private property but can be seen by the public. The draft policy gives the Development Review Committee, composed of city staff, discretion whether to impose size and setback restrictions.
Wanberg said he’d draft prospective private art regulations for the council to consider at a later date.