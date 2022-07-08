Francesca Quila said her father displayed strength and bravery in the weeks leading up to their immigration from Guatemala to the United States about 20 years ago. They knew that this was the best way to end their family’s hunger.
As the bus pulled away from their home, Francesca’s 10-year-old brother, Martín, chased after them. This was the first time she’d seen tears run down her father’s face.
“It’s heartbreaking to leave family behind,” she said. “We had to leave everything for a better future, but it was worth it. Now, we’re all here. It’s a blessing.”
After two decades of penny pinching and hard work, the rest of the Quila family has moved and they’re finally able to share that culture with the southern-Minnesota community.
Francesca and her brothers, Martín and Tomás, have opened Tienda Maya Quiche (Mayan K’iche’ Store) on Highway 60 in Faribault. In addition to Latin American food and drink, the new store sells household goods, handmade clothes and pottery.
“We’re very proud of representing our culture,” Francesca said. “We want to incorporate with the economy of this city. Faribault is our home now. We came to help and hopefully people will keep on coming to help us too.”
They’re following in their late parents’ footsteps on a bigger scale.
“My parents came from small, little stores,” Francesca said. “They sold simple stuff, but they always had their goals. They were always dreaming that someday they’ll be something bigger.”
The siblings’ achievement would not have been possible in their homeland, Francesca said.
“I was motivated to come to this country because it’s the land of opportunities,” she said. “If you were to put something like this in our country, people will come and threaten you and ask for money. The mafia, you know, there’s a lot of bad people that are trying to make money off of you.”
The American opportunities weren’t all that motivated them to chase their dream. The Quila family consults with God before making big decisions.
“None of this would have happened without the guidance of God,” said Tomás. “We always ask God before we take a step and move forward. Everything we did, we did it in the name of God and Jesus. That’s the main key. That’s why we got here.”
About 150 miles north of the city of Guatemala, you can find the Visis Cabá, which is a subtropical forest. The lush forest is home to unique wildlife and was home to the ancient Mayan civilizations.
K’iche’ (pronounced key-chāy) is a word in the Mayan language that means, “many trees.” Quiche, which is how the word appears on the store’s sign, is the Spanish spelling of the word.
“We know our music,” said Tomás. “We know our traditions. We’re proud of what we are. We’re full-blooded Mayans.”
A lot of their stock comes from stores in Guatemala that deal directly with local Mayan groups, according to Martín. The Guatemalan stores barter with the nationally protected tribes and ships them to Faribault.
Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by Latino music and traditional Latin American clothing hanging from the ceiling. Most of the clothes are made of colorful fabric and decorated with beads.
“All of this is handmade,” Martín said as he gestured toward a short yellow poncho. “It takes a lot of time, maybe like a month, to do one of these.”
There are other handmade items as well. One shelf in the store is full of clay jars, cups and shot glasses that are covered in colorful designs.
The majority of the sales are in the grocery section. The store is full of Latin American spices, sauces and drinks. Near the checkout counter, customers can find meat and produce like peppers, herbs, spices and fruits and vegetables not commonly seen in Minnesota grocery stores.
So far, business has been good for the Quila family. Their growing customer base includes people who have traveled a number of miles.
“We’ve had a lot of customers so far,” Martín said. “Some people have driven all the way from Northfield, Owatonna, Rochester and even Austin to visit the store.”
Tomás welcomes people of all cultures to visit the store, but said there’s something special that locals with Latino heritage experience when they visit.
“I was helping someone out by cutting meat for them in the meat department,” he said. “They told me, ‘It’s just like back home,’ and I thought that was good. That’s something that we feel proud of, and we’re very happy about it that people feel that way.”
Ben and Dora Lebgue visited the store on Monday afternoon, after hearing about it on Facebook. Ben said the store was a good addition to the town.
“This stuff is all really amazing and unique,” he said. “We lived in Mexico for 24 years and, being in here, it feels like I’m back home.”
The Quila family is proud of what they’ve created in Faribault and hope to inspire others to chase their dreams.
“All dreams can come true, but you just gotta work hard for it,” Tomás said. “You have to set your goals and don’t stop. Just keep on pushing forward. That’s the only way to achieve your dreams and goals.”
Francesca added a family mantra.
“We have something that we always say,” she said. “El sol sale para todos. It means, ‘The sun comes out for all.’”