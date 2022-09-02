The most notorious evil monsters are making their return to the strategy card game, Magic: The Gathering. In celebration of the new deck being released, SI Hobby is hosting tournaments throughout the weekend.
SI Hobby is a shop in downtown Faribault that sells, buys and trades playing cards and other items for similar games, like Pokémon and Dungeons and Dragons. It hosts tournaments every Friday.
Magic: The Gathering, or just Magic, as those familiar to the game call it, has been around since the early ‘90s, before Pokémon or other comparable games. Magic fans are looking forward to the game’s 30th anniversary next year.
The game revolves around creatures, which are featured on the hundreds of various trading cards. Each monster has a certain amount of health, power and abilities. By collecting cards, players can build a deck that’s unique to their play style.
Players use their 60-card deck to attack and defend their team until they or their opponent are all out of their 20 life points.
The newest deck, Dominaria United, is significant, said Brent Dubé of SI Hobby, because the monsters in this deck haven’t been around for a while. Dubé said that veterans may know the new monsters, but he was in fifth grade when they came out.
“It’s been several years since we’ve seen cards from Dominaria,” he said. “It’s the return of the old evil — like, the big, bad guys that were around back in the day. They’re evil. They’re immoral. They are trying to turn everything into one big hive mind.”
The store has many rare cards from Magic, Pokémon and items from Dungeons and Dragons. Not only are the games themselves globally popular, but the card-collecting aspect has become increasingly mainstream.
With Pokémon and Magic cards selling for anywhere from a few cents to hundreds of thousands of dollars, buying a pack of cards can be seen as a gamble for many people.
For less risk and a more skill-based hobby, Dubé said there are national and global tournaments with cash prizes of hundreds of thousands. For less advanced players, SI Hobby hosts their own tournaments.
When you buy into a tournament at SI Hobby for $25, you get a kit of all the tools and cards you need to play. A crowd of about 20 to 30 people come out from Mankato, Rochester, Faribault and Owatonna, and battle with their new deck and enjoy the free pizza and pop.
Kelly Hulsing is a customer who came into the store Friday to trade some of his cards in for cash. He’s been playing Magic for two years now and said the community welcomed him with open arms.
“The best thing about this game is,” he said, “even if you’re new and just getting into the game and everyone else around has been playing for years, they don’t care. They’ll just say, ‘Come on in, sit down and we’ll help you figure it out as you go.”
