Thespians from across the state will descend upon Faribault Aug. 19-20 for the biannual festival of 20-minute plays called Fast*Fest. Sponsored by Minnesota Association of Community Theatres, the festival will feature workshops and productions from eight community theater groups from across the state.
For the first time, Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault will host the unique theater event.
Julianna Skluzacek, board member of the Minnesota Association of Community Theatre, said every group involved in the biannual Fast*Fest is excited to be at Paradise this year.
"It's so great being in the same room with people who love what you love," Skluzacek said about fellow theater junkies. "We are really blessed to be able to bring Fast*Fest to Faribault this year."
The festival kicks off with a welcome reception Friday night at the Upper East Side, 213 Central Ave. N.
On Saturday morning, the festival features workshops by Northfield choreographer Shari Setchell, Todd Edwards of St. Olaf College, and Rick Shiomi, the co-artistic director of Full Circle Theater.
Setchell's workshops will provide instruction on some basic movements and easy tips designed to build confidence and skill for dance auditions. Edwards will present a session on incorporating LED technology with incandescent lighting systems. Shiomi's session will promote the concept of expanding diversity into all community theaters.
"Rick will speak about his work over the past 40 years in theater, around the issues of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Skluzacek. "The session will try to help community theaters diversify in order to do new literature, as well as how to bring a greater variety of people to the table before casting a play."
The fourth workshop features Mike Speck, presenting a class on stage combat. Speck, a certified teacher with the Society of American Fight Directors, will teach basic principles of safe and effective stage combat.
"In this workshop, participants will learn how to tell a story of pain and violence that still allows the actors to get up and do it again for the matinee," she said.
After the afternoon productions from eight community theaters, Stevie Ray's Comedy Workshop will hold a session focusing on building and improving one's improvisational comedy skills.
"This is highly recommended for young actors especially," she said.
A closing dinner will be held at Signature Bar & Grill. Skluzacek said it was fitting that the festival ended at the Signature, where the Merlin Players end up after rehearsals.
"Not only is the kitchen open until 10 p.m., but it has a good space and good bar food," she said.
