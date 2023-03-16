Policing has drastically changed in the last decade, according to Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin.
Especially as the spotlight shines brighter on instances of police brutality, he’s seen a sharp decline in people entering his profession. But it’s those remaining who he’s looking for.
“I think this next generation of police officers, they’re in it for the right reasons,” Sherwin said. “They know the things that can go wrong in policing because they witnessed it the last 10 years of their lives. Now they’re in a position to be the change.”
But recruiting new officers has become more competitive as the applicant pool shrinks. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Faribault Police Department was one of 131 police departments in Minnesota with job openings.
So, the FPD is left with a dilemma: How do they set themselves apart?
“We’re trying to go to the next generation of law enforcement students directly and get them interested in our department and the benefits of it,” Sherwin said. “There’s a lot of places to choose from, and we feel that our agency is a great place to work. We have the support of our community. Our officers care about the job they do, the image of the department and the community at large.”
These characteristics can be difficult to illustrate in a job listing, which is why a recruitment video is in the works. Recruitment videos aren’t necessarily uncommon for police departments lately, but many end up feeling like cringeworthy, low-budget action films.
Sherwin isn’t going that route. He gave unique guidance to the filmmakers that he hopes is able to capture the unique aspects of the Faribault department.
“The direction that I’ve given to highlight this community is, one, we have a history,” he said. “This is a department that’s been around 1872, and that’s an area of pride. Most departments don’t have that type of history, at least in this region of the country.
“You know, members of Faribault Police Department chased Jesse James and the Younger Gang, right? Most departments can’t say that. We’re historically proud, but we’re also trying to look to the future and doing some things with technology and other stuff that other agencies are a little bit behind on. That’s the message that we want to sell.”
Another FPD priority is community engagement and pride. Administration Sgt. Brandon Gliem said they’ll seek homegrown officers who live in the community they serve.
“The more officers live in their community, the more officers are a part of their community, the more involved they are, you know, the more they care,” he said. “So, that’s part of our recruitment efforts too. It’s to get local kids.”
There was a time when the FPD would have a pool of 50 to 100 qualified candidates to choose from for each opening. Lately, Gliem said they’re seeing less than 10.
But Gliem and Sherwin both said the number of applicants is less important than the quality of applicants.
“We don’t just want these people that are, for lack of a better term, just looking for a job,” Gliem said. “We want somebody who wants to make it more like a lifestyle. Like, they want to live here. They want to raise their families here. They want to serve their community.”