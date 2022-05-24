spotlight Sheriff: Trash bin started Waterville bar fire Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Funky Munky Saloon was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. A pickup and the siding of an adjacent building also were damaged. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fire that destroyed the Funky Munky Bar in Waterville started in outdoor trash bins, investigators have determined.Photographs taken by the Waterville police officer who spotted the March 26 fire were used to determine the origin of the fire, according to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.The fire is believed to have started in plastic garbage bins outside the backside of the building. It’s still not known how the fire started in the bins.Anyone who observed any activity in the alley behind the bar shortly before the fire is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 507-357-4440.The fire spread to a wood overhang above the trash bins, into the roof and attic and then spread through the building. The bar was destroyed.The nearby NAPA and Wiste’s Meats buildings also sustained damage, including the apartments above the meat market. Multiple vehicles in the alley also were damaged.The Sheriff’s Office, Waterville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted the investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trash Bin Sheriff Waterville Police Department Police Building Industry Building Police Officer Office Bin Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Vote Brad Finstad for Congress Tuesday May 24th Upcoming Events May 24 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 AAUW Book Sale Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 24, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices