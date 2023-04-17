Four detainees slept on mattresses on the floor overnight in the Rice County Jail, Sheriff Jesse Thomas said during a presentation at Buckham West.
The soon-to-be-replaced jail has a capacity of 28 detainees. There were 49 offenders in the custody of Rice County as of Monday morning. The county paid to have 17 of those offenders stay at jails in other counties. No area jails would take the other four detainees, so they had to stay in the overcrowded Rice County facility
“So when you ask if we really truly need a new jail, we do,” Thomas told the older adults who had come to hear him speak Monday morning.
Program Director Brenda Johnson said Buckham West periodically invites new area public officials in to give updates to members.
In November Thomas won his first election as sheriff, though he had already held the post through appointment for a full year prior. Saturday marked his 28th anniversary of working for the Sheriff's Office, serving in almost every role, he noted.
The presentation included an overview of all the services the Sheriff’s Office provides, including law enforcement for 17,000 rural residents, oversight of the jail and Rice County Courthouse, and speciality divisions ranging from Water Patrol to being part of the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
But the hot topic was the new public safety center under construction on the northern edge of Faribault. Along with administration offices, and training and storage spaces, the multi-million-dollar facility expected to be completed by fall 2024 will have a new jail that can house up to 76 people.
The county spent over $180,000 last year sending detainees to other jails. And for those who stay in Rice County, Thomas said “conditions are not very good for our staff in that jail, nor are they very good for our detainees.”
The new jail will have more flexibility, more recreational and classroom space, and better security features, the sheriff said.
Audience questions about the new center included what would become of the current Sheriff’s Office facilities. Thomas said Rice County Community Corrections will expand into part of the vacated space downtown and there is discussion about also moving the joint 911 dispatch center shared with Steele County from Owatonna. As for the jail annex, Thomas said the county will either need to buy the property or give it back to the federal government.
The county will be hiring five additional corrections officers to help staff the new jail, and Thomas said that’s on top of the five currently needed to fill open positions. Filling vacancies has become more of a challenge, he said, as fewer young people are entering the law enforcement profession.
He used to receive as many as 60 applications for one open position. For a recent posting, he said there were six applicants.
Other audience questions included about the prospects for and impacts of legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota.
Thomas said he expects lawmakers will soon legalize the drug and his concerns include the lack of a roadside test for impaired drivers and lack of consideration about the societal costs of what he expects will be an increase in crashes.
Rice County already is struggling with more than its share of drug abuse impacts, the sheriff said. He noted a new diversion program in development aiming to get drug offenders into treatment.
“Unfortunately we have a lot of addiction issues,” Thomas said. “The county has been doing everything possible to try and combat that and get people help.”