fair-puddle.jpg (copy)

The ferris wheel is reflected in a puddle before a fight broke out Saturday night at the Rice County Fair. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Pepper spray was used during a clash at the Rice County Fair Saturday night, according to the county sheriff. Multiple law enforcement officers and fair volunteers were assaulted in the disturbance involving primarily teenagers, Sheriff Jesse Thomas said.

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments