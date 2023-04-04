...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Minnesota...
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
Shattuck-St. Mary’s students help fill eggs for Saturday’s 20th anniversary community egg hunt. (Photo courtesy of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)
The eldest Shattuck-St. Mary’s School students took a break from classes last week to fill 14,000 eggs with treats.
Many of them will volunteer again on Saturday to set out the eggs and welcome hundreds of visitors to their usually quiet campus.
Weather permitting, the Easter egg hunt is one of two times each year the private school invites the community at large onto campus for a free holiday event. In December, the school hosts a Christmas celebration.
“To have the whole community here, it’s always fun to introduce new people to the Shattuck-St. Mary’s community,” said Megan Maschoff, the school’s director of communications and a member of the egg hunt planning committee.
This year’s hunt is being celebrated as the 20th anniversary. It will be, however, the 19th time the school hosts the event. The 2020 hunt was canceled as the pandemic took hold.
Maschoff said the hunt has become a tradition for many Faribault area families, some with a second generation now dashing for candy.
The hunt actually is comprised of four separate hunts, for ages 1-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-11, each at different locations on campus. For the younger children, the event is more of a dash than a hunt, Maschoff said. The older children may need to do a little searching.
The Easter Bunny will also be on campus before and after the hunt and will be posing for photos.
Maschoff recommends families arrive at around 10 a.m. to give themselves time to find parking and their hunt. Volunteers will be handing out campus maps and helping newcomers find their way around.
Organizers don’t try to tally attendance.
“We’ve always had a great turnout,” Maschoff said.
In a few of the 19 years past, the hunt has been moved inside when winter stuck around too long. Nowadays, organizers plan only for an outdoor event and keep their fingers crossed Mother Nature cooperates. In the event that rain forecasted to fall locally later this week makes the SSM campus too muddy for many visitors, SSM will post a cancellation announcement on its Facebook page.
The event is free, but attendees are invited to make a food or cash donation to the Community Action Center’s food shelf.
The Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation helps with some of the school’s cost to give out 14,000 candy-filled eggs. Some SSM families also donate candy, volunteer at the event, or both.
After emptying their plastic eggs, attendees are invited to leave them in designated containers for re-use next year.