...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, along I-90. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts
possible near the Iowa border.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A two-horse drawn sleigh provided by Bob Boesen carried guests around campus at last year’s Christmas Walk. (Photo courtesy of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)
Students of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s Figure Skating Center of Excellence performed “Polar Express” in 2021’s Christmas Walk. This year they’ll present “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” (Photo courtesy of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School)
Shattuck-St. Mary’s School is inviting the community for a Christmas celebration.
The annual Campus Christmas Walk returns to the coeducational Episcopal boarding school Saturday afternoon. Admission is free for anyone hoping to experience Christmas festivities, which will include an ice show, music performances, crafts, sleigh rides, Santa and more.
Megan Maschoff, the school’s director of communications, expects a good turnout this year. A post on Facebook announcing the event has been well-viewed, with many responding that they will be in attendance.
Campus Christmas Walk has been a tradition for over 10 years. Director of Educational Advancement Maggie Lee has been a part of it for six of those years. All Campus Christmas Walks have been similar in that they showcase the students’ talents in figure skating and music.
“It’s a fun way to support the school,” Lee said.
The festivities begin with a “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” figure skating ice show at 12:30 p.m. in the J.P Parise Arena in the SSM Sports Complex. The show will be performed by students in the school’s Figure Skating Center of Excellence. Skating coaches Kyle Shropshire and Alex Volpicelli are producing the show.
From 1-4 p.m. in The Hub, cookies baked from the school’s on-campus bakery will be sold alongside crafts. Santa Claus also will be making an appearance and will pose for photos. Bob Boesen, a Kenyon native, has played Santa for Shattuck St. Mary’s for five years now.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides will also be available between 1-4 p.m. Bob Matthies of Faribault provides the two horses and the sleigh.
In Christmas music will be performed by 40 students involved in the school’s Pre-Conservatory Center of Excellence, the Vocal Center of Excellence, as well as the chorus and instrumental programs.
At the core of both centers for excellence are opportunities for students with a passion for music to learn from master class teachers.
“I love watching our students perform,” Lee said. “It’s a great community event for everyone.”