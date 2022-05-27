SSM graduation

Shattuck-St. Mary's School graduates line up for graduation Friday. The school celebrated 93 graduates and two post-graduates. (Photo courtesy of Shattuck-St. Mary's School)
SMM graduation 2

Seungmin Han delivered the validictory speech during Shattuck-St. Mary's School commencement ceremony on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Shattuck-St. Mary's School)

