Char and Wally Wetzel were named the 2022 Rice County Senior Citizens of the Year. They were chosen because of their volunteer work and friendliness. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

In the summer heat of 1963, Char and Wally Wetzel had their first date in the stands of a 4-H show at the Rice County Fair. On Thursday afternoon, the eve of their 55th anniversary, the couple returned to the fairgrounds and received a surprise honor. The Faribault couple were named the 2022 Rice County Senior Citizens of the Year.

After Char and Wally Wetzel were announced as the winners of the award, they emerged from a curtain and were met with hugs and smiles from family and friends. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Char and Wally Wetzel express their surprise to awards ceremony host Gordy Kosfeld. Wally said he was definitely surprised, but Char said she suspected something when their grandchildren insisted they go to the Rice County Fair on Thursday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

