Many job vacancies and almost no housing were among the biggest issues several city officials brought to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s attention during a meeting Monday morning at Faribault City Hall.
According to Chuck Ackman, the senator’s southern Minnesota outreach director, the meeting was one of many in a tour across the state. He described each stop as a “piece of a larger puzzle” toward identifying how to best serve the state as a whole.
Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek began the conversation.
“The city of Faribault is a growing community,” he said. “We’ve got a housing shortage, just like everybody else does. We have plenty of jobs … probably about 400 open positions right now.”
Klobuchar asked to go over the biggest employers in Faribault, which Voracek listed as Faribault Foods, Jennie-O Turkey, the state prison and Daikin.
“So, those are some of our big hitters,” he said. “One of the issues we run into is people will get a job here and then they’ll go to the south metro (to live). Then, they find a job in the south metro, so they don’t have to drive.”
Klobuchar said “housing would really help because then they could be more likely to stay.” Voracek agreed, adding that, industry and business is growing on the north end of the city, residential development keeps spreading south.
“Trying to get affordable housing in Minnesota is a challenge,” Voracek said. “… It is definitely more expensive in our communities. And our rental (vacancy) rates have been less than 1% here for 15, 20 years now. So, it’s tough in Faribault.”
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism CEO Nort Johnson said a “federal land trust for homeownership opportunities would be dynamite.” This would allow land to be bought at a cheaper rate, so long as it was being used to build homes for purchase.
He also told Klobuchar about a project in development he hopes will provide cheap, tenant-owned housing.
“What (our task force is) trying to inspire is more home-ownership opportunities,” he said. “The rental checks for the big apartment buildings — we appreciate that they’re here because it keeps our workforce and talent — but the profit margins on those go to whoever owns those properties off the top, right? So, keeping more of the wealth in town; helping families recognize part of that wealth.”
Klobuchar, a seasoned Democrat with a history of negotiating legislation across the aisle, said she feels the housing shortage is an opportunity for bipartisan collaboration.
“(Collaboration) is going to be harder this year, I think,” she said. “Although, there’s a lot of rural red states that have really huge housing issues. So, you know, I’ve always thought, if we really wanted to go big, there’s such a great coalition with rural areas all over the country.”
Historic downtown
In addition to new amenities, like a planned downtown park and “preliminary discussions” around the community center, Voracek said restoring and maintaining the downtown area is also important.
“It’s about reinventing the buildings and making them useful and keeping them alive,” he said. “You cannot rebuild historic, so it’s important to save them.”
Klobuchar gave an example of a bill she authored with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., which was to award grants that improve the energy efficiency of nonprofits’ old buildings. This later passed as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“We’re going to look to expand it now because it’s been working,” she said.
Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg agreed that would be “great,” not only for downtown, but also for many of Faribault residents who are “really struggling to pay their energy bills.”
Johnson noted that private investors, put money into downtown’s restoration. He explained there are now 29 apartments available for redevelopment.
“The best scenario that we see in buildings for their longevity is owner-occupied,” Johnson said. “So, their business is downstairs, they have an apartment upstairs. It’s old school, but there’s a lot of folks looking at that.”