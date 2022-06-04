Many years back on one Christmas morning, a lightly used guitar showed up on Mary Clare Melero’s doorstep with an anonymous note that read, “Thought you could use this more than me.”
To this day Melero is unsure who gifted her that guitar. The kindness she was shown that day has become her inspiration for wanting to “pay it forward” to her Faribault community.
This summer Melero is offering free group introductory guitar lessons for area youths.
“I’m just hoping to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” Melero said.
In just two days of posting her plans on the Concerned Citizens of Faribault’s Facebook page May 17, Melero received messages from 36 families interested in signing up their children, along with five adults interested in learning how to play the guitar.
She will teach group lessons on the third Mondays in June through August in a downtown Faribault space she owns with her sister-in-law for the Stroh & Co. Films business.
Melero said lessons are designed to help kids have fun getting familiar with their guitar, learn a few basic chords and maybe even a song or two.
“The goal is to get kids excited about music and interested in learning more,” Melero said. “I am self taught via YouTube and I think with just a little outside help anyone can learn on their own if they have the desire. I would love to be one of the people to help cultivate that desire in the kids of our community.”
While students will surely learn something new each time they come to class, Melero said consecutive attendance is not required.
Throughout the years, Melero said many musicians have helped her by answering her questions. In elementary school, Melero took several years of piano lessons, which she found to be quite helpful in understanding music theory and teaching herself guitar. A mother of four, Melero said she has been consistently playing guitar for almost 15 years.
“I believe that with a little bit of encouragement and a few basic lessons, anyone can learn the bulk of what they need to know about playing guitar online,” Melero said. “But I will say that having a person in front you to start out can be really helpful. And that is what I would like to offer here.”
If there happens to be a group of youth who wish to take the group lessons up a level, Melero said she would be willing to offer more advanced group lessons to them throughout the school year, with hopes they commit to monthly attendance.
Along with searching for kids interested in playing guitar, Melero is also looking for donations of guitars. Donated guitars will be loaned out to kids trying out guitar for the first time. They may be gifted to kids who are interested in committing to learning on their own or with a teacher.
Melero said she is also on the lookout for tuners, strings and other guitar equipment. Supporters can also contribute as a sponsor for a guitar tune up. As of May 26, Melero said she has received a donation of 10 guitars.
Dave Miller of The Music Mart has donated his time to help Melero in her new venture.
“The fact she is willing to do this is a testament to her character,” Miller said. “Music is so important in her life, and she knows that kids who have a hobby or some kind of an outlet like music tend to do better. It’s good all the way around, and I’m happy to be on board.”
With some of the donated guitars needing some TLC, Miller said he is trying to fix them up as best he can so youth can use them to learn.
“It’s great that there is somebody who is taking the time to get the instruments in the hands of kids who might not otherwise have the chance,” Miller said. “The fact she’ll help teach them, give them a foundation and learn the skills that they probably wouldn’t have a chance to do; it’s great.”
Melero has been teaching piano or guitar lessons lessons for the last nine years in some level. She has plans to open a small music studio across the hallway from Stroh & Co. Film’s space, to allow for a few more lesson offerings. She also writes custom songs for people, whether it’s a first dance wedding song or lyric art. Melero also performs her original songs at area businesses and events.
“Music and art can save lives…and I want to be a part of that,” Melero said. “I have gifts to offer, and I want to be a leader, and a part of the community. Faribault is a great place to live, and you can decide to do something nice and hope for the best.”