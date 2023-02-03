Another specialty glass manufacturer is coming to Faribault.

SageGlass

A lesser-used building on the SageGlass campus will soon become home to Vetrotech Saint-Gobain. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

 


ACIJet_VDS_CF120_1.jpg

Vetrotech glass is a focal point of the ACI Jet Center in n San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Photo courtesy Vetrotech Saint-Gobain)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments