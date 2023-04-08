After her kids moved out, Carla Pearson felt her “mental energy was freed,” allowing her to take the “natural next step” in her career.
With more excitement than nervousness, she took that next step. She’s now the executive director of Buckham West, the center for older adults in downtown Faribault. She replaces Mona Kaiser, who retired last month after 20 years of leading the center.
Pearson has more than 20 years experience as a social worker and said this step in her career felt natural.
Her most recent position was at Three Rivers Community Action. She was the coordinator of the older adult services programs, overseeing Meals on Wheels and doing advocacy work with older adults and their caregivers.
Coordinating volunteers and agencies, leading programs and other community services, writing grants and budgeting were among the skills she gained during her 13 years there.
“I think it’s an amazing segue into this position,” she said. “I learned a lot of community-based work through Three Rivers for the last 13 years … You know, (the volunteers’) time is super important. I think that sustaining volunteers is something that I’ve really learned how to do as well.”
Pearson also was already familiar with Buckham West and its operations. She had office hours at the building and collaborated with Kaiser.
“I’ve worked in this building for about 13 years,” she said. “You know, not all the time, but I’ve been coming to this building for about 13 years. I feel really comfortable. I felt like I had a good knowledge base.”
In her new role, she’s focused on becoming part of the team at Buckham West. She doesn’t want to step on any toes or come in and act like she knows best, she said. Rather, she hopes to learn where everyone fits in and where she can lend a hand.
“We’re a team here,” she said. “… In terms of my goals, I just want to keep it really general. I just want to help make Buckham West a fun place to go for those over the age of 50.”
Of course, there are ongoing goals Pearson she will work to meet, including expanding membership and expanding programming. Another goal is increasing revenue at Fashions on Central, the secondhand clothing store on Central Avenue that’s owned by Buckham West. She hopes to open the store on Saturdays, but “that would really depend on the volunteer base.”
In terms of new programming, she stressed the importance of engaging current members and their vision for Buckham West. One of her highest priorities is ensuring that they feel their voices are not only heard, but valued.
She said she has as much support as she could’ve hoped for.
“The board has been very supportive,” she said. “The program manager and business office manager have been very supportive. The volunteers and the members have been very welcoming.”
But don’t take Pearson’s words for it.
“I think it’s been going very well,” said Deb Kauffmann, the business manager at Buckham West. “I think Carla is a good fit for what we need in the organization. She’ll fit in real well with what we’re doing.”
When Pearson saw the position was open, she said it seemed like a perfect fit.
“The reason that I wanted to pursue this position is because I believe in its mission,” she said. “I believe in the value of socialization among older adults, getting out of the house, seeing other people, exercising their minds and their (bodies) and caring for themselves emotionally, through socialization and exercises.”
It just felt right.
“I don’t even know how else to explain it,” Pearson said. “It just feels natural.”