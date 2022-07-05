A 6-year-old girl is still missing three days after her mother was found dead by suicide in their Northfield home.
Investigators continue to look for Elle Ragin, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said in a Monday night news release.
“Officers and agents followed up on many leads today and obtained valuable information assisting with gaining understanding into the disappearance of Elle Ragin. As of this time we have not been able to locate her,” the release states.
The girl’s mother, Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead in her home on Maple Brook Court Saturday morning after a relative requested a welfare check. Police believe she died by suicide and they believe she “may have been involved” in her daughter’s disappearance, according to a Saturday press release.
The house and surrounding area were searched. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and FBI are assisting in the investigation.
"We're searching with K9s, drones and state helicopter," Elliott said during a Sunday news conference. "We need the public's assistance with any tips, any ring camera shots from the neighborhood and any local businesses where the woman might have been in the last two weeks."
Anyone who has seen Elle Ragin or Lisa Wade in the past two weeks is asked to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.
The chief said his officers have talked with friends, neighbors and classmates.
"This is a close knit community," Elliott said. "Our officers know a lot of people here, which is helpful over a holiday weekend."
When asked Sunday why an amber alert was not issued, Elliott said those alerts are principally used for abductions. "In this case, we have no suspect and no vehicle," he said.
Asked why some neighbors were concerned there was a "lack of urgency" in finding the missing girl, Elliott said, "We're a small community with limited resources. We need accurate information to properly investigate this case."
Elliott said Sunday the case has been "very difficult," but investigators "are holding out hope that our search and research teams can find her."
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.