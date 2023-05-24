Two students use a medical tool to test their lung strength on Monday evening at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. From left, Bethlehem Academy senior Amelia Pemrick, Allina Health Board member Amy Kramer, Medford High School junior Sadie Kern and certified registered nurse anesthetist Shauna Gansen. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
As Allina Health Faribault Medical Center wrapped up the final Scrub Club of the year, the youths enthusiastically chatted with hospital staff for about 30 minutes about their college and career plans.
Scrub Club is a new outreach program to attract young people to the medical field. It consisted of three free monthly sessions for high school and college students to get hands-on experience in a variety of specializations.
“That’s the fun part about it,” Emergency Department Manager Dawn Steffen said after the final spring session on Monday evening. “You get to try out all these different pathways and see if anything stands out.”
Allina Health Faribault Medical Center Medical Director Amy Elliot came up with the idea after experiencing the same staffing issues as many industries in America.
“If we had started this 5, 10 years ago, we could already have kids coming back to us,” she said. “It’s like that tree quote: ‘The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago; the second best time is now.’”
Elliot explained that the communications director reached out to all the area schools about the program, distributing flyers and mass emails. One of her kids even told her “Mom, your face is all over the school,” referring to the flyers.
Elliot said she feels Scrub Club was successful, especially for it being a pilot program. The youth attendees came from Medford, Faribault, Owatonna, Shattuck-St. Mary’s and even Lakeville.
“We normally have 15 to 20 people here,” she said. “I didn’t think to check the school calendars this time, but I’ll definitely need to do that for the next one.”
Just a few kids showed up to Monday’s session, which hospital staff said was likely due to it being finals week.
The program is returning in the fall for a second run, for which Elliot has already begun to brainstorm activities. She feels the next lessons could range from OBGYN and ultrasounds to X-rays and surgery.
“We had some hunters say they could get us a deer heart for cardiology,” Elliot said. “We still have a lot to figure out, but anything that’s hands-on is going to be better than just us giving a lecture.”
She said students with even a mild interest in the medical field — even if they’ve never thought about really pursuing it — should consider signing up for the program. She said the schools will be notified about when to RSVP for the fall sessions, or call the hospital in the fall to find out more.